Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.11

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.11 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

