Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QUISF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

