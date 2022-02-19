Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
QUISF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
