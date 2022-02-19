R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RRD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

