Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) PT Raised to $13.00

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 116.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.