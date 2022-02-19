Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) PT Raised to $13.00

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
