Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,576 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

