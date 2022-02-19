Randall D. Rogers Buys 1,010 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $24,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

