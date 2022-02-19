Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

RPD stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Rapid7 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

