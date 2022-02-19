Raymond James Analysts Give First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) a C$39.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.93.

TSE FM opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.32. The company has a market cap of C$23.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

