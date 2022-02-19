Raymond James Analysts Give Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) a $139.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.02.

RGLD opened at $120.06 on Friday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

