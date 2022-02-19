Raymond James Upgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

