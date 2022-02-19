Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rayonier by 923.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 631,875 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

