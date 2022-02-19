Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Repurchase $300.00 million in Stock

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

