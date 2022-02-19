Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Repurchase $300.00 million in Stock

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.03.
Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
