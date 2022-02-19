Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Increases Dividend to GBX 101.60 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.37) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,273 ($84.88) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,178.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,961.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £44.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.90) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.20) to GBX 8,800 ($119.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,578.13 ($102.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

