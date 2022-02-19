Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

