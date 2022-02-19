Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Refinable has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $517,762.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

