Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Sells $128,574.60 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

