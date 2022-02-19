Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $32,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

