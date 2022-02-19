Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,788.00.

RELX opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

