Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.27

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as low as $20.02. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 23,003 shares traded.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.