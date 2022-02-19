Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 61.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 504,784 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,401 shares of company stock worth $214,121 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

