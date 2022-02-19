Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

