Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

