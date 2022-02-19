Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 137,562 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

