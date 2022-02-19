Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 99,274 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,274 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 21.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.