Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.