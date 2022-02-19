Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.22

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 202850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$156.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other Reunion Gold news, Director David Fennell bought 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

