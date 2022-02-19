Reviewing First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $654.72 million 3.65 $205.16 million $2.13 11.90 National Bank $311.33 million 4.45 $93.61 million $3.01 15.19

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 31.33% 9.77% 1.37% National Bank 30.07% 11.20% 1.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats First Financial Bancorp. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

