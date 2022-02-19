Reviewing Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sidus Space and United States Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Cellular 1 0 4 0 2.60

United States Cellular has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Given United States Cellular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular 3.25% 2.98% 1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and United States Cellular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United States Cellular $4.04 billion 0.61 $229.00 million $1.52 18.70

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Sidus Space on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space Inc. is focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch and data collection. Sidus Space Inc. is based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

