Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.80 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 700,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

