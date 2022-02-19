Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 700,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

