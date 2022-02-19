Richard J. Jacquet Sells 922 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $19,232.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COUR stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

