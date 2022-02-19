Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.