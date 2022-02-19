Robert W. Baird Raises Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $103.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

