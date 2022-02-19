Robert W. Baird Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $100.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

