Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.69.

RBLX opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. Roblox has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

