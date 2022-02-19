Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.59. The company had a trading volume of 561,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.14 and its 200-day moving average is $319.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

