Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $36,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.43 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

