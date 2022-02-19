Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$56.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.71.

HCG stock opened at C$37.74 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

