Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $9.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after buying an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

