Royal Bank of Canada Has $34.13 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Five Below were worth $34,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.78. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

