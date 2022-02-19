Royal Bank of Canada Has $35.40 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,642 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.