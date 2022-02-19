Royal Bank of Canada Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $147.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

