RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

RPM International stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.