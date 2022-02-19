RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 30,021,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,401,710.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

