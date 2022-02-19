Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:R traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 759,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,482. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

