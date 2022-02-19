Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.
NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08.
In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after acquiring an additional 475,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
