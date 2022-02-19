Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

SABR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Sabre by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,839,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after buying an additional 475,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sabre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sabre by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

