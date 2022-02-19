SAFE DEAL Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004512 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $282,814.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.39 or 0.06916706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,176.58 or 0.99874374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,598,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,272,333 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

