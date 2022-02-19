Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $314.47

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.47 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 299.20 ($4.05). Saga shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.06), with a volume of 392,129 shares.

The company has a market cap of £421.01 million and a P/E ratio of -28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

