Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Saia posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $12.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Saia by 17.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Saia by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $267.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.